Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine on man advantage
Stastny scored a power-play goal on five shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Stastny squashed any chance of a Ducks comeback with his third-period goal, giving the Golden Knights a four-goal advantage. The center is up to nine points (six on the power play) through 13 games this year. He hasn't reached 60 points since 2013-14 with the Avalanche, but a strong October is putting Stastny in a good position to challenge that mark in 2019-20 as long as finally dodges the injury bug.
