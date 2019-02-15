Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine shorthanded
Stastny's seventh goal of the season came shorthanded in a 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Stastny hadn't scored in ten games entering the contest, but he did have nine assists in that span. An early-season lower-body injury has limited Stastny to 29 games, but he has 23 points for the year while playing the pivot on the second line. As an added bonus, eight of his 24 PIM have come in the last four games.
