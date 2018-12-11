Stastny (lower body) has been cleared for contact and was in attendance at practice Tuesday in a regular sweater, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Stastny rotated in for line rushes with the rest of the Golden Knights' third line (Oscar Lindberg, Ryan Carpenter and Tomas Nosek), which could be an indication of where he fits into the lineup once given the all-clear. The Quebec native has logged just three games for Vegas since signing with the club in the offseason, but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup.