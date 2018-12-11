Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Full practice participant
Stastny (lower body) has been cleared for contact and was in attendance at practice Tuesday in a regular sweater, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stastny rotated in for line rushes with the rest of the Golden Knights' third line (Oscar Lindberg, Ryan Carpenter and Tomas Nosek), which could be an indication of where he fits into the lineup once given the all-clear. The Quebec native has logged just three games for Vegas since signing with the club in the offseason, but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will join team on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Takes ice for morning skate•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Not ready to return yet•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Could miss two months•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Sidelined for next three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...