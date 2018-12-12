Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Game-time call
Stastny (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
Stastny has been sidelined since Oct. 8 due to a lower-body injury, but he was finally cleared for contact ahead of Tuesday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface once Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups against New York.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Full practice participant•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will join team on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Takes ice for morning skate•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Not ready to return yet•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Could miss two months•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...