Stastny (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.

Stastny has been sidelined since Oct. 8 due to a lower-body injury, but he was finally cleared for contact ahead of Tuesday's practice, which was the first indication that he was likely nearing a return to the lineup. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface once Vegas takes the ice for pregame warmups against New York.