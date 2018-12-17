Stastny registered a goal and an assist versus the Rangers on Sunday.

After going pointless in his return from injury, Stastny notched two against New York. It was the first time the center wrote his name on the scoresheet since the Western Conference Finals when he was playing for the Jets. The Quebec native figures to continue slotting into a top-six role the rest of the year, which should give him plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net.