Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Gets back in goal column
Stastny potted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.
Stastny struck at 6:45 of the second period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. The 34-year-old has 17 tallies, 33 points, 120 shots and 59 hits through 62 games this year. He's likely to remain in a top-six role, but he's more of a supporting scorer than a leading producer.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Stays productive in road loss•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Bloodied by puck Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.