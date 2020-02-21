Stastny potted a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Stastny struck at 6:45 of the second period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. The 34-year-old has 17 tallies, 33 points, 120 shots and 59 hits through 62 games this year. He's likely to remain in a top-six role, but he's more of a supporting scorer than a leading producer.