Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Helps out in win
Stastny picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Stastny now has four assists in his last five games. His power-play helper came on a goal by Max Pacioretty, as the two showed good chemistry in their first game with the newly-acquired Mark Stone. Stastny has 27 points in 34 games this year, and may see a spike in production going forward.
