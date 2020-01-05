Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Hurts former team with tally
Stastny found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blues.
Stastny patiently anticipated a no-look pass from William Carrier for an easy score; goalie Jake Allen was caught way out of position. While the veteran was able to inflict damage on his old team, Stastny has a long way to go in order to match his scoring pace from the 2018-19 campaign when he tallied 13 goals to complement 29 helpers.
