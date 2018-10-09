Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Iffy to play Wednesday
Stastny (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's road game against the Capitals, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stastny was overly aggressive in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Sabres, committing two slashing penalties in the first period, but he still saw 19:40 of ice time despite spending four minutes in the sin bin. The Golden Knights reportedly will receive more information on the second-line center's status Wednesday morning.
