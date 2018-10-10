Stastny (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

With Stastny already expected to miss the next three games and the club needing a roster spot for Cody Eakin (lower body) to come off injured reserve, it made sense to flip their statuses. Assuming Stastny's designation is retroactive, he should be eligible to return following his three-game absence on Oct. 16 versus the Sabres.