Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Late scratch Saturday
Stastny (undisclosed) is a late scratch for Saturday's matchup with the Sharks, David Schoen of RJ Sports reports.
More updates on Stastny's status should become available soon, as this news has unfortunately taken owners by surprise just before puck drop. He'll hope to get back in there Monday against the Oilers.
