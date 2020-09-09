Stastny registered a goal and an assist with two shots and two hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Dallas in Game 2. He also won nine of 14 faceoffs (64.3 percent).

Stastny opened the scoring in the game's first five minutes with a tap-in on the doorstep, converting a perfect feed from Max Pacioretty. He also drew a secondary assist on William Karlsson's power-play goal just under four minutes later. The handy veteran has three goals and four assists in 15 playoff games.