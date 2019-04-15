Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Monster game
Stastny had two goals and three assists in the Golden Knights' romp over the Sharks on Sunday night.
Stastny and his second line teammates Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty crushed the Sharks again on Sunday. This line has clicked on all cylinders since Stone's arrival at the trade deadline and has been especially potent in the playoffs.
