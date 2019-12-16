Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Nabs helper
Stastny registered an assist Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Canucks.
Stastny only has three points (one goal, two assists) over the last 10 games. Newcomer Chandler Stephenson has pushed the veteran down to the third line, but Stastny is a perennial power-play contributor to preserve interest in him as a fantasy option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Registers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Plays overtime hero•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores third-period goal•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Snaps eight-game point drought•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tickles twine in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.