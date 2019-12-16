Play

Stastny registered an assist Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Stastny only has three points (one goal, two assists) over the last 10 games. Newcomer Chandler Stephenson has pushed the veteran down to the third line, but Stastny is a perennial power-play contributor to preserve interest in him as a fantasy option in deep leagues.

