Stastny (undisclosed) went minus-2 with two shots in 15:56 during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Stastny wasn't able to get on the scoresheet after missing two contests with the injury. The Golden Knights are set for some time off after ousting the Blackhawks with a 4-1 series win -- the extra rest could help Stastny fully recover prior to the start of the second round.
