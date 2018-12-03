Stastny (undisclosed) is still a couple weeks away from returning according to head coach Gerard Gallant.

Stastny is skating, but it's clear that he's going to miss at least a few more games. Signing the 32-year-old was a real coup for the Golden Knights this offseason, but after three games he hit the injured list, where he has remained. Once he returns to health, Stastny is going to still have to go through the process of getting on the same page as his teammates.