Stastny posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Stastny assisted on both of Reilly Smith's third-period tallies. During a three-game point streak, Stastny has a goal and three helpers. He's racked up 35 points (17 goals, 18 helpers), 121 shots 59 hits and a plus-4 rating through 63 contests. Stastny has done moderately well centering Jonathan Marchessault and Smith -- expect that trio to remain as the second line for most, if not all, of the rest of the season.