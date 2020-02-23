Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Notches pair of helpers
Stastny posted two assists and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.
Stastny assisted on both of Reilly Smith's third-period tallies. During a three-game point streak, Stastny has a goal and three helpers. He's racked up 35 points (17 goals, 18 helpers), 121 shots 59 hits and a plus-4 rating through 63 contests. Stastny has done moderately well centering Jonathan Marchessault and Smith -- expect that trio to remain as the second line for most, if not all, of the rest of the season.
