Stastny had a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

One of Stastny's 11 faceoff wins (in 14 tries) went back to Nate Schmidt, who set up Alec Martinez for the tally. In his last five games, Stastny has two goals and three helpers. The center is at three tallies, five assists, 42 shots and a plus-1 rating through 17 playoff outings.