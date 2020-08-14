Stastny scored a goal and aded an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Thursday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round.

He picked a good time to nab his first points since play resumed. Stastny scored from the slot in the first and set up the winner in OT. The pass was a beauty -- he lured all the Hawks toward him on the wall and then threaded a pass to a wide-open Reilly Smith in the slot. Stastny's goal was his 23rd career postseason score.