Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offers assist in win
Stastny posted an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Stastny has managed a goal and five helpers in his last six contests. The 34-year-old center has 37 points, 127 shots and a plus-6 rating in 66 appearances this year. He's worth a look as a depth scoring option, and his 55.2 percent success rate on faceoffs can make him valuable in formats that use that category.
