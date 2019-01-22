Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offsets poor single-game rating
Stastny recorded an assist but went minus-2 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.
Stastny is rocking a four-game point streak as a second-line center for a Vegas club that boasts a plus-18 goal differential on the season. His linemates -- Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch -- are established scorers as well, so there's no reason to expect Stastny to hit the skids in the attacking zone. We'd be more concerned about his poor rating against the Wild if Stastny was consistently getting burned by the opposition, but that hasn't been the case, as evidenced by the center's plus-9 mark through 21 contests this season.
