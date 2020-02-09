Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: On modest three-game point streak
Stastny collected an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Stastny has filled in admirably on the top line while William Karlsson's been out with an upper-body injury. In eight games since Karlsson got hurt, Stastny has 10 points and a plus-7 rating. The Quebec native is up to 31 points, 107 shots and 55 hits through 57 contests overall and could provide solid value in DFS while seeing big minutes.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Stays productive in road loss•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Bloodied by puck Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tallies in consecutive games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.