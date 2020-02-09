Play

Stastny collected an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Stastny has filled in admirably on the top line while William Karlsson's been out with an upper-body injury. In eight games since Karlsson got hurt, Stastny has 10 points and a plus-7 rating. The Quebec native is up to 31 points, 107 shots and 55 hits through 57 contests overall and could provide solid value in DFS while seeing big minutes.

