Stastny scored an unassisted goal and added a helper in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Stastny's goal 3:09 into the first period was the first of 10 tallies in the contest, which saw the two teams exchange leads three times. He added a plus-3 rating. Stastny has 29 points in 35 games this season, with 11 of his points coming in 13 appearances this month. He lost most of the first two months of the season to injury, but has been a great addition to the Golden Knights' second line in his first season in Vegas.