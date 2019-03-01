Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in crazy win
Stastny scored an unassisted goal and added a helper in a 6-5 shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Stastny's goal 3:09 into the first period was the first of 10 tallies in the contest, which saw the two teams exchange leads three times. He added a plus-3 rating. Stastny has 29 points in 35 games this season, with 11 of his points coming in 13 appearances this month. He lost most of the first two months of the season to injury, but has been a great addition to the Golden Knights' second line in his first season in Vegas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Helps out in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offsets poor single-game rating•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Another multi-point effort•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores two points in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Garners goal, assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...