Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in road win
Stastny scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.
Stastny broke the ice late in the second period when his ninth goal of the season opened the scoring. He hadn't scored a goal in his last 11 games, a skid that began on Nov. 29. A supporting player for the Golden Knights, Stastny has 15 points in 39 games and is minus-7.
