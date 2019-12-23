Stastny scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Sunday.

Stastny broke the ice late in the second period when his ninth goal of the season opened the scoring. He hadn't scored a goal in his last 11 games, a skid that began on Nov. 29. A supporting player for the Golden Knights, Stastny has 15 points in 39 games and is minus-7.