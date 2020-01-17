Stastny scored a goal and posted an assist as well to finish Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa with two points.

The two points give Stastny 23 in 50 games this season, good for a nightly average of 0.46 points. Averaging the fewest minutes per game of his career (16:38), Stastny's production has fallen off in 2019-20, making him a risky play most nights. Thursday was just his third multi-point game of the campaign.