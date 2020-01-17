Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in win
Stastny scored a goal and posted an assist as well to finish Thursday's 4-2 win over Ottawa with two points.
The two points give Stastny 23 in 50 games this season, good for a nightly average of 0.46 points. Averaging the fewest minutes per game of his career (16:38), Stastny's production has fallen off in 2019-20, making him a risky play most nights. Thursday was just his third multi-point game of the campaign.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tallies in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Hurts former team with tally•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Serves up pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries 10th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.