Stastny potted both Golden Knights goals in a 3-2 loss to the Wild on Friday.

Stastny was the only one able to solve Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk in this contest. Stastny is up to 13 goals and 41 points in 48 games, with 107 shots on goal. He's shooting at a 12.7 percent rate, which is in line with his career average. Stastny has recorded at least 40 points in every non-lockout season since 2009-10.