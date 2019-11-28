Stastny scored the winning goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Nashville.

Stastny converted a 2-on-1 rush with Nate Schmidt to seal the win less than two minutes into overtime. Stastny has now found the net in back-to-back games after having scored only once in his previous 12 outings. The 33-year-old should be good for another 20-goal season when all is said and done, but he probably won't be much of a fantasy difference-maker except in deeper leagues.