Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Plays overtime hero
Stastny scored the winning goal on his only shot of the game in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime victory over Nashville.
Stastny converted a 2-on-1 rush with Nate Schmidt to seal the win less than two minutes into overtime. Stastny has now found the net in back-to-back games after having scored only once in his previous 12 outings. The 33-year-old should be good for another 20-goal season when all is said and done, but he probably won't be much of a fantasy difference-maker except in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores third-period goal•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Snaps eight-game point drought•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tickles twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Posts assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Explodes with four points Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.