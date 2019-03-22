Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Plucks pair of apples
Stastny picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Jets.
With two goals and five assists in his last six games, Stastny has maintained his status as a consistent contributor this season. He's up to 10 goals and 27 helpers in 44 games, giving him a good chance of reaching 40 points for the ninth straight non-shortened season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries goal with man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Two points Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in crazy win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Helps out in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine shorthanded•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offsets poor single-game rating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...