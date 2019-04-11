Stastny posted one assist and three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Stastny had five goals and eight helpers over his last 15 games of the regular season while skating on Vegas' second line primarily with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. That trio combined for five points in Wednesday's loss, and will likely be a key component of their offense during this playoff run.