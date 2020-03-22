Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Production lacking at even strength
Despite playing all 71 games for the Golden Knights this season, Stastny only ranks seventh on the team in points with 17 goals and 21 assists.
Stastny's ice-time average has dropped by close to a minute per game compared to last season (18:06 vs. 17:08), but the good news is that he's back to a double-digit output on the man advantage for the first time in four years. Stastny has five power-play goals and five power-play helpers thanks in large part to his role on the first unit. The veteran pivot has extensive playoff experience and remains a decent low-end fantasy option should the 2019-20 campaign ultimately resume.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Gets back in goal column•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Stays productive in road loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.