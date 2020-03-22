Despite playing all 71 games for the Golden Knights this season, Stastny only ranks seventh on the team in points with 17 goals and 21 assists.

Stastny's ice-time average has dropped by close to a minute per game compared to last season (18:06 vs. 17:08), but the good news is that he's back to a double-digit output on the man advantage for the first time in four years. Stastny has five power-play goals and five power-play helpers thanks in large part to his role on the first unit. The veteran pivot has extensive playoff experience and remains a decent low-end fantasy option should the 2019-20 campaign ultimately resume.