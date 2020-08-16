Stastny (undisclosed) could return for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Blackhawks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Per Granger, head coach Pete DeBoer said Stastny's injury is not serious, and the center will be evaluated prior to Sunday's contest. While it's encouraging that Stastny could be available, the Golden Knights have a 3-0 series lead over the Blackhawks and likely don't need to rush the 34-year-old back into action. An update on his status should come before the 6:30 p.m. ET puck drop.