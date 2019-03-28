Stastny potted a goal and added a helper in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Stastny and linemate Alex Tuch each had two points in the outing. For the year, Stastny has 39 points (11 goals, 28 helpers) in 47 appearances after starting late due to a lower-body injury. In March, Stastny has been quite strong with 10 points in 12 games.