Stastny (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Stastny has missed Vegas' last two contests due to an undisclosed injury, but he returned to practice Wednesday, which was the first sign that he was likely closing in on a return to game action. The 33-year-old veteran will return to a prominent role Thursday, centering the Golden Knights' second line and second power-play unit against the Coyotes.