Stastny (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's Game 5, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Per Granger, Stastny appears set to return in a second-line role alongside Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith. Patrick Brown is expected to exit the lineup to make way for Stastny. The 34-year-old Stastny has three points in five playoff games so far.