Stastny (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Devils.

It isn't clear what kind of role Stastny will return to Friday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Golden Knights ease him in, as the veteran forward hasn't tasted game action since Oct. 8 due to a lower-body injury. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats if he's available, as he showed no signs of slowing down last campaign, racking up 16 goals and 53 points in 82 appearances.