Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Ready to rock
Stastny (lower body) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Devils.
It isn't clear what kind of role Stastny will return to Friday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Golden Knights ease him in, as the veteran forward hasn't tasted game action since Oct. 8 due to a lower-body injury. Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is definitely worth a look in most fantasy formats if he's available, as he showed no signs of slowing down last campaign, racking up 16 goals and 53 points in 82 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Game-time call•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Full practice participant•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Will join team on road trip•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Takes ice for morning skate•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Not ready to return yet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...