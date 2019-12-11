Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Registers assist in win
Stastny managed an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Stastny found Ryan Reaves for the Golden Knights' fifth and final goal of the game. Stastny entered Tuesday on a five-game slump, which has seen him lose his second-line job to Chandler Stephenson. In 33 games this season, the Quebec native has 13 points, 64 shots, 40 hits and 18 PIM. The recent drop in offense has made Stastny a non-factor in standard fantasy formats.
