Stastny picked up a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 2.

Stastny had a hand in Max Pacioretty's third-period goal. It's been a relatively quiet postseason for Stastny, who now has a goal and two helpers in eight outings. He missed two games with an injury during Vegas' first-round series against the Blackhawks.