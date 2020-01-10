Stastny posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Stastny has amassed two goals and three helpers in a four-game point streak. The center has 21 points (12 tallies, nine assists), 86 shots on goal, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 47 appearances in 2019-20. He's returned to a second-line role with Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) unavailable, but Stastny had primarily featured on the third line prior to Marchessault's injury.