Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Riding four-game point streak
Stastny posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.
Stastny has amassed two goals and three helpers in a four-game point streak. The center has 21 points (12 tallies, nine assists), 86 shots on goal, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 47 appearances in 2019-20. He's returned to a second-line role with Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) unavailable, but Stastny had primarily featured on the third line prior to Marchessault's injury.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tallies in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Hurts former team with tally•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Serves up pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries 10th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Nabs helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.