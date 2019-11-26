Stastny scored a goal on a game-high six shots and added four blocks in Monday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.

Stastny cut the Dallas lead to 3-2 early in the third period when he netted his seventh goal of the season. The 33-year-old has had a quiet November -- Monday's goal was just his second in 12 games -- but those six shots on goal were an encouraging sign after he'd gone his previous three games without generating a single shot.