Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores third-period goal
Stastny scored a goal on a game-high six shots and added four blocks in Monday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.
Stastny cut the Dallas lead to 3-2 early in the third period when he netted his seventh goal of the season. The 33-year-old has had a quiet November -- Monday's goal was just his second in 12 games -- but those six shots on goal were an encouraging sign after he'd gone his previous three games without generating a single shot.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Snaps eight-game point drought•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Finds twine on man advantage•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tickles twine in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Posts assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Explodes with four points Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Breaks early season drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.