Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores two points in victory
Stastny notched his second multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Colorado on Thursday.
Stastny is starting to make up for lost time with five points in seven games in December. With Vegas back on track after its slow start to the season, things are looking up for the veteran scorer.
