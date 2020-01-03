Play

Stastny provided two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Deuces were wild on Stastny's stat line, as he also had a pair each of hits and shots on goal with a plus-2 rating. The center has accumulated 18 points, 48 hits and 76 shots through 44 contests this season.

