Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Serves up pair of helpers
Stastny provided two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Deuces were wild on Stastny's stat line, as he also had a pair each of hits and shots on goal with a plus-2 rating. The center has accumulated 18 points, 48 hits and 76 shots through 44 contests this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Buries 10th goal•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Nabs helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Registers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Plays overtime hero•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Scores third-period goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.