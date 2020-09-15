Stastny had an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 5.
Stastny corralled a rebound from a Tyler Seguin shot and sent Reilly Smith the other way on a near-breakaway. Smith converted to give Stastny points in consecutive contests. In 18 playoff games, Stastny registered three goals, six assists and 45 shots.
