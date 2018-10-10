Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Sidelined for next three games
Stastny (undisclosed) will miss Vegas' next three contests, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stastny will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Sabres, but there's no guarantee he'll be cleared to suit up for that tilt. The 32-year-old pivot has gone scoreless while averaging a whopping 18:45 of ice time through the first three games of the campaign.
