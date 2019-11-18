Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Snaps eight-game point drought
Stastny scored a goal in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Flames.
Stastny had gone eight games without registering a point, so he was overdue to get on the scoresheet. The center is up to six tallies and 10 points through 22 games. He's added 26 hits, 12 PIM and 41 shots on goal.
