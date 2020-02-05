Stastny scored a goal on his lone shot of the game and added a pair of hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Stastny has been on a productive run of late, having scored in four of his last six games. He's done that on only 10 shots so buyer beware if you're considering him as a waiver wire pickup. Regardless, Stastny has provided the Golden Knights with 16 goals and 28 points in 55 games and has a very real shot at his first 20-goal season since 2013-14 with Colorado.