Stastny was deemed unfit to play for Saturday's Game 3 against the Blackhawks.
Stastny has been stellar against the Blackhawks with a goal and an assist through the first two games. It's still unclear what's holding him back. For the time being, Chandler Stephenson and William Karlsson will center the top two lines, respectively.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offense finally wakes up•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Production lacking at even strength•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Offers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Contributes assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Notches pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Gets back in goal column•