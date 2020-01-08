Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tallies in consecutive games
Stastny scored a power-play goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.
Stastny's goal at 14:18 of the second period brought the Golden Knights within one after a slow start. The center saw top-unit power-play duties with Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) out. Stastny now has 12 goals and 20 points through 46 games. The 34-year-old has added 86 shots on goal, 48 hits and 18 PIM.
