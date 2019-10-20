Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Tickles twine in win
Stastny scored the game-winning goal in a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Over his last five appearances, Stastny has collected seven points and looks to be settling in nicely on Vegas' second line. He's broken through on the power play three different times over that stretch, including his power-play goal in Saturday's contest. It appears his slow start to the year is officially behind him.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Posts assist•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Explodes with four points Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Breaks early season drought•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Monster game•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Produces helper•
-
Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Draws assist in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.