Stastny scored the game-winning goal in a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Over his last five appearances, Stastny has collected seven points and looks to be settling in nicely on Vegas' second line. He's broken through on the power play three different times over that stretch, including his power-play goal in Saturday's contest. It appears his slow start to the year is officially behind him.

