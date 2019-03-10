Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Two points Saturday
Stastny scored a goal and registered a helper in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
Stastny set up Mark Stone's opening goal 1:32 into the first period, and Stone returned the favor on the last of a five-goal blitz in the frame. Stastny is up to 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 39 appearances in a campaign shortened by injury. When healthy, the center is usually good for 40 to 50 points at this stage in his career, but his only 82-game campaign came in his rookie season in 2006-07. Still, if the pivot is available at this stage of the season, he could be a huge boost to a fantasy playoff run.
