Golden Knights' Paul Stastny: Value of new contract revealed
Stastny's three-year deal with the Golden Knights is worth $19.5 million, according to TSN.
The defending Western Conference champions needed a second-line replacement option following news that James Neal wouldn't be retained. Stastny accumulated 53 points in a full season between the Blues and Jets in 2017-18, and we figure he'll immediately claim a spot on Vegas' No. 2 power-play unit. This team ranked 10th in the league (21.4 percent) on the man advantage in its inaugural campaign.
