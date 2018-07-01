Stastny's three-year deal with the Golden Knights is worth $19.5 million, according to TSN.

The defending Western Conference champions needed a second-line replacement option following news that James Neal wouldn't be retained. Stastny accumulated 53 points in a full season between the Blues and Jets in 2017-18, and we figure he'll immediately claim a spot on Vegas' No. 2 power-play unit. This team ranked 10th in the league (21.4 percent) on the man advantage in its inaugural campaign.